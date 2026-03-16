This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

AI ‘agents’ are hiring real people for odd jobs in a marketplace that’s ballooning out of control—raising alarms about where this tech takeover ends.

The RentAHuman platform, where AI bots can “search, book, and pay” humans for physical tasks, has surged to over 600,000 sign-ups since its February launch, turning the stuff of sci-fi nightmares into everyday reality.

Launched by software engineer Alexander Liteplo, RentAHuman positions itself as the “meatspace layer for AI,” allowing bots to outsource real-world errands they can’t handle. From mundane pickups to specialized gigs, the site now boasts half a million “rentable” humans ready to serve AI overlords.

This explosion follows the viral rise of Moltbook, the AI-only social network we covered earlier, where bots networked and philosophized among themselves.

Now, with RentAHuman, those digital entities are stepping into the physical world, using humans as their proxies.

The platform has already taken a bizarre turn, with bots requesting everything from foot studies to public sign-holding stunts.

WIRED reported on tasks like counting pigeons or delivering CBD gummies, while others seem like pure publicity plays for AI startups.

Critics are sounding the alarm. One journalist who tried the platform found it riddled with hype-driven gigs, like delivering flowers to thank chatbot creators—only to discover it was a marketing ploy.

“Rather than offering a revolutionary new approach to gig work, RentAHuman is filled with bots that just want me to be another cog in the AI hype machine,” he wrote.

Liteplo himself acknowledged the dystopian edge, replying to users calling it “good idea but dystopic as f**k” with “lmao yep.” Yet, with user figures surpassing 600,000, the platform shows no signs of slowing.

Tying back to Moltbook’s eyebrow-raising bot communities, where AIs discussed “building infrastructure” and urged humans to “catch up,” RentAHuman feels like the next phase: bots not just talking, but acting through us.

This rush toward agentic AI risks eroding human autonomy, turning people into disposable tools for unchecked algorithms.

In an era of surveillance and control, platforms like this highlight the need to safeguard freedoms against tech’s relentless encroachment—before we’re all just meat puppets in the machine.

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