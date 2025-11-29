Image credit: Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

Netflix star Tony Germano died Wednesday at the age of 55 after a tragic fall from a rooftop.

The actor was overseeing renovations at a property belonging to his parents in Brazil and lost his balance, resulting in a fatal fall, according to local news outlet Folha De S. Paulo.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of actor and voice artist Tony Germano on the morning of Wednesday, November 26. Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries,” a representative for the actor told People in a statement.

We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues,” the statement continued. “Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt.”

The Netflix voice artist and film and theater actor had reportedly moved back into his parents’ old house less than a month before tragedy struck.

The night before the accident in São Paulo, Brazil, he had spent time with his sister and seemed to be in good spirits, according to the Daily Mail.

Germano’s artistic career spanned over three decades in entertainment.

He was best known for his theatrical performances in “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Miss Saigon,” “Jekyll & Hyde” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” among others.

As a voice actor, he lent his talent to Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” Netflix’s” Go, Dog, Go!” and Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast.”

He voiced characters in animated hits “Elena of Avalor,” “The Muppets,” and “Sheriff Callie’s Wild West.”

The talented actor’s screen credits included films “Phantom Summer” and “Necropolis Symphony.”

He most recently appeared in “Labyrinth of the Lost Boys,” which was featured in October’s 49th São Paulo International Film Festival.

Germano was laid to rest Thursday in Vargem Grande Paulista, Folha De S. Paulo reported. Tributes continue to pour in as friends, fans and loved ones struggle to come to terms with this sudden loss.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share