The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

Any meddling Karen can act as judge, jury and executioner, but God forbid a player who is actually on a professional court isn't allowed to have a contrary opinion.

Clown world. Where the opinions stupid people matter more because they yell louder.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture