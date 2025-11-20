Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Two-time Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey admitted he’s homeless in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The “American Beauty” and “House of Cards” star was accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen men, and has vehemently denied all allegations made against him, but that wasn’t enough to save his career, or his finances. In a November 19 interview with The Telegraph, the famous actor said that despite never being convicted of any of the charges, his life has dramatically changed. He lost his home of 12 years in Baltimore, Maryland, and currently has no fixed address.

“Because the costs over these last seven years have been astronomical,” he said.

“I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.”

Spacey opened up about the sharp contrast between living luxuriously, then being in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons and effectively losing it all.

“You get through it,” he told The Telegraph.

“In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again,” Spacey said.

Describing his current living conditions, he said, “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs.”

Spacey continued, “I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

After being shunned by Hollywood, Spacey discovered that first-time filmmakers have offered him work.

“We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” he told The Telegraph.

“And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission – by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority.”

When asked about his financial situation, Spacey replied, “Not great,” but said he has been able to avoid bankruptcy so far.

“It was discussed, but it never got to that point,” he said.

Spacey was found not guilty of sexual assault in a 2023 case launched by four men in London claiming the actor assaulted them between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey was found not liable in a 2022 civil lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey molested him in 1986, when he was just 14 years old.

