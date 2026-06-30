This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

Republican New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr. revealed Tuesday on the House floor that depression caused his months-long absence from Congress.

Kean revealed the diagnosis after returning to Congress for the first time since March 5. The congressman’s illness remained undisclosed throughout his absence, though he remained in contact with House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“Several months ago, due to health concerns, I entered the hospital for some testing. I did not believe that this would result in a long-term stay. I was given the diagnosis of depression,” Kean said. “Now, when people hear the word depression, many people think it simply means feeling sad, but depression is so much more than that. It is physical, it is emotional, and as soon as you experience it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be. The doctors recommended that I remain in the hospital to address my illness.”

The congressman said there was no clear timeline for recovery.

“When I first informed the public that I was dealing with a medical issue, I was still trying to understand what was happening myself,” Kean continued. “When I said I hoped to return in a matter of weeks, I believed it. Those were the best estimates that the doctors could provide. But as over 48 million of my fellow Americans being treated for this illness come to discover, there is no timeline for healing. There is no timeline for recovery.”

Kean missed every roll call vote in the House since March 5 and missed 20% of the votes between January and March, according to GovTrack. The congressman will likely face a competitive reelection bid against Democratic candidate Rebecca Bennett in New Jersey’s seventh district, which flipped Republican in 2022 due to redistricting.

President Donald Trump endorsed Kean on June 2, claiming that he is “working tirelessly” to achieve the Republican agenda.

“A Tremendous Advocate of our America First Agenda, Tom is working tirelessly to Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion Small Business, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Support our Brave Military and Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Kean traded stocks during his absence, with financial records showing that he bought and sold shares of eight different stocks between March 10 and March 31, including Johnson & Johnson, Amcor, Chubb Limited and First Citizens BancShares. The combined value of the trades ranged from $50,008 to $190,000.

The New Jersey congressman also signed at least two documents approving the travel of his chief of staff, Daniel J. Scharfenberger, on March 13 and March 14.

In May, New Jersey Republican leaders said Kean “sounded good” after speaking with him, Politico reported.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share