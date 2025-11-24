Image credit: Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mark Tanos

Fifty schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic school in north-central Nigeria escaped captivity and returned to their families, school authorities announced Sunday.

The students, aged 10 to 18, fled individually between Friday and Saturday after gunmen seized 303 people from St. Mary’s School in Niger state’s remote Papiri community, according to The Associated Press. A total of 253 students and 12 teachers remain in captivity, according to Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state and the school’s proprietor.

“We were able to ascertain this when we decided to contact and visit some parents,” Yohanna said in a statement.

Authorities have not disclosed where the captives are being held or how the 50 children managed to escape. No group has claimed responsibility for the Friday attack.

#ad: Did you know that missing key vitamins and minerals can trigger hunger cravings—making you eat more and gain weight?

One secret to maintaining a healthy weight is giving your body what it truly needs, not feeding constant cravings.

That’s where Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral formula comes in.

With over 30 essential nutrients and a potent antioxidant blend, this certified-organic supplement helps fill nutritional gaps, supports metabolism, and promotes lasting energy.

Experience the difference that complete, pure nutrition can make. Fuel your body right with Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral.

Elevate Your Health Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Pope Leo XIV called for the immediate release of the remaining hostages during a mass in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

“I feel great sorrow, especially for the many girls and boys who have been abducted and for their anguished families,” the pontiff said. “I make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages and urge the competent authorities to take appropriate and timely decisions to ensure their release.”

The attack occurred four days after gunmen kidnapped 25 schoolchildren in neighboring Kebbi state, 106 miles away. Armed gangs in northern Nigeria frequently target schools for ransom payments. At least 1,500 students have been abducted since the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapping more than a decade ago.

Niger state closed all schools following Friday’s attack. President Bola Tinubu vowed his government “will not relent until every hostage is freed.”

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share