This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

ABC broadcast affiliate Nexstar removed Jimmy Kimmel from all 32 of their stations on Wednesday after the late night host lied about Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

Disney also pulled Kimmel’s show.

“Disney is pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “indefinitely,” the company confirmed to Fox News Digital,” Fox reported.

“Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that the company’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show. Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets,” the statement read.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Jimmy Kimmel lied to millions of people and claimed Kirk was assassinated by a MAGA conservative.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them — and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel told his audience.

WATCH:

This is, of course, a lie. Charlie Kirk was gunned down by a far-left, pro-transgender radical who hated him for his conservative political views.

The assassin, Tyler Robinson, lived with his transgender lover and said that if he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, he would.

“I’ve had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” Robinson told his transgender lover about Kirk.

FCC Chairman Brendon Carr on Wednesday threatened to take immediate action against ABC and Disney after late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel lied to his audience and said Charlie Kirk was killed by a MAGA conservative.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share