This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

Vice President JD Vance appeared on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” on Sunday, where he schooled the far-left host before Stephanopoulos abruptly ended the interview.

Vance called him out for continuing to push hoaxes despite losing credibility with the American people, and ABC pulled the plug on the interview.

“Here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program, and why you’re losing credibility, because you’re talking for now five minutes with the Vice President of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about. Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government,” Vance said.

“You’re focused on a bogus story. You’re insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong, instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government’s shut down.”

Liberal media and leftists on social media have been pushing a ‘bribery scandal’ story about Tom Homan, claiming that he was busted by the Biden DOJ accepting a $50,000 bribe to secure government contracts before the 2024 election.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the hit job on Homan, which was just another Biden DOJ fishing expedition against a political opponent, quickly flamed out.

Stephanopoulos attempted to press Vance on the bogus story on Sunday and instantly regretted it.

After Vance called him out, Stephanopoulos tried to defend himself, then ended the interview without allowing Vance to get another word in.

WATCH:

Vance: I don’t know what tape you’re referring to, George. I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There’s no evidence of that. And here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program, and why you’re losing credibility because you’re talking for now five minutes with the Vice President of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about. Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government. Right now, we’re trying to figure out how to pay our troops because Chuck Schumer has shut down the government. You’re focused on a bogus story. You’re insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong, instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government’s shut down. Let’s talk about the real issues, George. I think the American people would benefit much more from that than from you going down some weird left wing rabbit hole where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing. Stephanopoulos: It’s not a weird left wing rabbit hole. I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time this morning. Vance: No, I said that I don’t–

