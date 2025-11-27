Happy Thanksgiving, readers.

I hope you’re having a wonderful day with your families — and getting ready to load up on turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie later on.

As we celebrate today, I can’t help but think back to where we all were just four short years ago as we endured the greatest psychological fear campaign in human history.

Families were turning against each other over vaccination status, people were yelling at each other over masks, patients were denied surgeries based on vaccine compliance, and lost jobs via vaccine mandates, putting countless households into economic uncertainty. The future looked bleak for anyone who didn’t want to participate in the biggest medical experiment in history.

And just to paint the picture of what it felt like back then, no statement captures the moment better than this one:

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for your families, yourselves and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.” — Jeff Zients, Biden’s former COVID czar.

I am thankful we are past that moment in history. And I commend every one of you for making it through. It wasn’t easy. You were mocked, shamed, isolated, and pressured from every angle, but you held your ground, and your efforts made history.

I guarantee you, the vaccine mandates didn’t crumble because the “science changed.” They fell because the optics changed, and your pushback backed governments and corporations into an increasingly unpopular corner until they had no choice but to retreat.

Not only did you save yourselves, but you also saved countless people who didn’t want the shot but were only an ounce of pressure away from giving in. You literally saved lives.

Enjoy this certificate for your efforts.

I’m also thankful for the allies who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with me during the COVID era — those who fought for medical freedom and helped amplify my reporting during those treacherous times.

This includes voices like:

, and many others.

I’m deeply grateful as well for my staff — and for the amazing Maria Zeee — who work tirelessly to keep VigilantFox.com updated and to bring you your nightly reports through the Daily Pulse show.

And huge thanks to you, the readers, for sticking with me all these years. None of this would be possible without you. I still wake up in disbelief that I get to sift through the news every day, bring you interviews, publish original stories, and deliver nightly broadcasts for a living. That is a blessing, and I want you to know how much I appreciate it.

Tomorrow, for Black Friday, I’m doing something special. I know many of you want to become paid subscribers to support my work or unlock extra perks, but the economy is crushing a lot of people right now. So I’m putting together a deal for those who’ve been wanting to join without stretching their budget. I hope you take advantage of it while it lasts.

But above all — more than anything else — the deepest thanks goes to the Lord. Every blessing I have, every opportunity, every connection, every open door, I give thanks to Him. Vigilantfox.com would exist without His hand on my life.

“Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.” — Psalm 107:1

Thanks for reading. Have a blessed Thanksgiving, everyone.

