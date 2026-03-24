A new Tucker Carlson clip is blowing up online, and the conservative commentator is getting hammered relentlessly.

Several viral posts, racking up millions of views, are claiming Tucker said: “Sharia Law has made Islamic societies more advanced than the West.”

That quote has been amplified by major names like Mark Levin, Ted Cruz, Chris Cuomo, Laura Loomer, The Babylon Bee, and others.

One conservative broadcaster, Steve Deace, even said he was ready to dedicate a full hour to dissecting this clip.

There’s just one problem: Tucker never said, “Sharia Law has made Islamic societies more advanced than the West.” Not even close.

Unlike many of the people weighing in, I actually watched the full 5-minute video.

And the only mention of “Sharia law” in the Tucker clip is this: “Saudi Arabia… It’s a country governed by Sharia law. And they’re like, ‘That’s great.’”

The phrase “more advanced” never appears anywhere in the video either.

And yet, no one caught the deceptive, fake quote being broadcast to millions of users. It took me, a cartoon fox, to point it out.



Here’s what Grok, X’s AI chatbot with access to the full transcript, says about the video.

Tucker didn't say “Sharia Law has made Islamic societies more advanced than the West.” That quote is fabricated and doesn't appear anywhere in the 5-minute clip.



What he actually said (at ~2:33): While describing dinner in Riyadh, “I’m really pro-Jesus, I’m a Christian… They’re like, ‘That’s great. Good for you.’ No, they’re Muslims. It’s a country governed by Sharia law.”



He praised the self-confidence and lack of self-hatred he sees in places like Saudi Arabia/Qatar vs. declining Western cities—but never tied Sharia to making them “more advanced.”

I find it deeply unsettling that so many high-profile journalists, broadcasters, and personalities rushed in to trash Tucker Carlson without even bothering to watch the video.

I’m not a professionally-trained journalist. I worked in healthcare and became a citizen journalist after being disturbed by what I witnessed during COVID.

And it’s sad that I have to point out to the professionals that you need to verify your sources before weighing in on a quote that sounds too crazy to be true. This is journalism 101.

MAGA rightly went nuts over the “fine people” hoax when Trump’s words were misrepresented by the media.

Yet here we are with a more egregious misrepresentation, and those I thought cared about truth are now defending a completely fabricated quote, mocking the idea of “defending Tucker.”

That should set off alarm bells.

I have no problem with anyone criticizing Tucker Carlson. But you shouldn’t judge anyone based on something they never said. If this were a fake Trump quote, we would all be rightly outraged.

And I’m not bothering to highlight this just because it’s Tucker. If it were a fake quote about AOC, I’d be calling that out, too. This is about honoring reality.

Before we pledge loyalty to a person, a party, or to someone being on “my side,” we need to remember that our first loyalty belongs to the truth.

That’s what matters.

And if we can’t even agree that truth is more important than our personal biases anymore, we’re in serious trouble.

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