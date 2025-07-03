Dear friends and kind readers—all 125,000 of you.

As we head into the July 4th weekend, I just want to take a moment to appreciate all the little wins that keep adding up.

Sometimes, it’s easy to think that “nothing’s changed” with this administration. But when you pause to reflect, you realize that actually, a lot has changed for the better.

That was all just within the last month. When you zoom out a little further, you see what a night-and-day difference it is compared to just a few years ago.

Take the fall of 2021 and winter of 2022 as an example. Let’s look back at what was happening then.

What a nightmare that was. It appeared we were heading down into something you’d read in a dystopian novel.

But we broke free from that BECAUSE truckers, free-thinking doctors, and everyday citizens like you gave a hard, uncompromising NO to tyranny and refused to stay silent.

The point I want to hammer home is to hold those two stark realities side by side, so we can truly appreciate this moment. Appreciate it deeply, and understand that it is the direct result of our resolve—not only in saying no and speaking out, but in rallying behind those who fight for our best interests and bring the unfiltered truth to the masses.

As Thomas Jefferson believed, “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.”

That’s what I plan to keep doing here at vigilantfox.com—to give you clear perspective on where we stand, and to be a guiding light if we ever find ourselves slipping back into a dystopian nightmare like we did during COVID.

I know you have to work hard every day. You’ve got a family to support and mouths to feed. That’s why I see my role as your eyes and ears in the news cycle—scanning the headlines, picking out the insights you might have missed, and delivering them in an easy-to-digest way.

In a recent poll, you told me my Top 10 lists were your favorite. You come home from work, and I’m here to bring you what I believe are the top 10 things that happened over the past 24 hours.

It’s quick, clear, and effective. It saves you time sifting through the noise on social media, where everyone races to be first and floods you with the same “breaking news” over and over.

The things that I think make me different are 1.) I care about being accurate over being first, 2.) I get a thrill at finding what others miss, and 3.) I genuinely love this work.

I gladly spend hours researching, compiling clips, and diving deep into long-form interviews—because I love learning, and I want to share that knowledge with you.

Most of all, I want to say how grateful I am to have so many of you reading my work. That’s the best part of all—knowing what I research and share can help inform and empower so many people. Thank you for your trust and for sticking with me since COVID.

And if you’re new here, thank you for giving me the chance to be one of your go-to news sources. It means the world to me that this Substack has been growing so quickly over the past year.

I don’t plan on going anywhere. I plan to keep doing this for the next 30 years. As I’ve said, I genuinely LOVE my job.

I could start paywalling my work like most big Substacks eventually do. I’ve tried it, and I don’t enjoy it. I’m not lying when I say that if I post something on the internet, I feel like there’s no point if only 1% of people can read it.

So I give everything away for free and let the people who want to support me do so. If you want to help keep this going for the next 30 years, you can upgrade to a paid subscription for $5/month.

You don’t get anything extra except knowing you’re financially backing this news site for the long haul and helping keep my content free for the other 99%.

If you want to go a step further, you can become a founding member at $99 per year. That rate is adjustable, so you can pay as little as $51 annually, or as much as you want (if you really want to help make this publication successful).

And if you want to support me but your finances are tight, there are options for you, too.

First, sharing my posts with friends does wonders and helps more than you might think. Second, you can get a paid subscription at a 50% discount ($2.08 a month) for a year using the button below.

As one reader said:

“There is no good financial reason to support this site. You get all its great content for free! BUT the moral reason is all you should need. It is worth every penny and then some.” — Pete H.

Thank you, Pete.

Anyway, I hope you all enjoy your 4th of July, spend time with family, and take a moment to appreciate how good we have it right now.

Like I said, if things ever take a turn for the worse, let me and other Substackers you trust be your guiding light for what’s really going on and what information you need to know.

I thank you all for your support, and I feel indescribably grateful.

God bless you, and happy 4th of July.

