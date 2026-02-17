This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday, Raphael Lataster published an ecological analysis in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine examining excess mortality in Australia during 2021. Australia provided something rare: a real-world natural experiment. Several regions — Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, and the Northern Territory — had very low COVID circulation in 2021, avoided prolonged lockdowns, yet injected nearly their entire adult populations with experimental shots.

By the end of 2021, vaccination coverage (≥1 dose, age 16+) was:

Queensland: 90.8%

Western Australia: 92.1%

South Australia: 92.5%

Northern Territory: 89.3%

These regions vaccinated rapidly and thoroughly — despite having little COVID spread. Then excess deaths surged.

Queensland

361 excess deaths in 2021.

Only 4 were classified as deaths “from or with COVID.”

99% of excess deaths were not attributed to COVID.

Western Australia

140 excess deaths.

0 COVID deaths.

100% of excess deaths occurred without COVID attribution.

South Australia

68 excess deaths.

4 COVID deaths.

94% of excess deaths were not COVID.

Northern Territory

76 excess deaths.

2 COVID deaths.

97% were not COVID-related.

Combined

Across these four regions in 2021:

Total excess deaths: 645

Total deaths classified as “from or with COVID”: 10

That means 635 of 645 excess deaths — 98.4% — were not attributed to COVID.

In these four regions in 2021:

COVID-19 mortality declined.

Lockdowns were brief and limited.

Vaccination rates exceeded 89% in every region.

Excess mortality rose sharply.

When high COVID burden and prolonged lockdown confounders are removed, what remains is mass vaccination. In these four regions, the sequence is unmistakable: rapid, near-universal vaccine rollout followed by a measurable spike in excess deaths.

This study helps to explain why the United States experienced an estimated 470,000–840,000 mRNA “vaccine” deaths:

Forcing an entire population to produce non-human, pathogenic proteins inside their bodies comes with consequences.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

