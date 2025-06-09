This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

U.S. Northern Command: "Approximately 500 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, are in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the DoD’s protection of federal property and personnel efforts."

The Department of Defense ahs announced that 500 active duty marines are “prepared to deploy” to Los Angeles as the migrant riots intensify.

Full U.S. Northern Command statement:

USNORTHCOM statement regarding protection of federal property and personnel in the Los Angeles Area PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – By direction of Secretary of Defense and in coordination with U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), approximately 2,000 California Army National Guard soldiers have been placed under federal command and control in a Title 10 status to support the protection of federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area. As USNORTHCOM’s land component command, U.S. Army North stood up Task Force 51, with a two-star general, as the ground command and control element over the Title 10 forces. At this time, there are approximately 300 members of the California Army National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team deployed at the following locations in the greater Los Angeles area: Los Angeles, Paramount, and Compton, California. Additionally, approximately 500 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, are in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the DoD’s protection of federal property and personnel efforts. USNORTHCOM will provide more information as units are identified and deployed.

The situation appears to only be getting worse.

Earlier today, Trump vowed to “liberate” Los Angeles & end the migrant riots.

“Order will be restored, the illegals will be expelled,” concluded Trump’s Sunday evening Truth Social post.

