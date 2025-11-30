4 Dead, 10 Wounded After Mass Shooting at California Banquet Hall During Birthday Party
The shooter remains at large, prompting a massive manhunt.
Four people were killed and ten others wounded late Saturday in Stockton, California, after a gunman opened fire inside a banquet hall during a family birthday party. This is a shooting that authorities say appears to have been a “targeted“ one.
Authorities say they received calls of a shooting just before 1800 local time near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue.
San Francisco Chronicle reports:
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue around 6 p.m., the office said.
Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee said, on a social media post, a children’s birthday party was the site of a mass shooting, adding that an “ice cream shop should never be a place where families fear for their lives.”
However, the Associated Press reported that the shooting occurred at a banquet hall, and that the victims were both children and adults.
The sheriff’s office said there are indications that the shooting could have been a targeted attack.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office wrote on X that they’ve “briefed on the horrific shooting in Stockton.”
Fox News reported early Sunday that the shooter remains at large, prompting a massive manhunt as authorities work to track down the suspect.
