Bilderberg’s 71st meeting kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden Thursday, where global elites convened behind closed doors amid tensions across Europe and the Middle East, and against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s assault on their favorite thing of all time; globalism. The shadowy group, which was founded in 1954, infamously bans media and enforces a code of silence, fueling concerns of hidden agendas and backroom deals shaping the world’s future.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will address the EU’s “competitiveness" and his country's support for Ukraine against Russia, his spokesperson told Reuters. Transatlantic relations lead the agenda, with Ukraine, critical raw materials, and AI also slated for discussion, according to documents viewed by Reuters.

Unlike similar events, such as the World Economic Forum’s annual get-together in Davos, Switzerland, no media are invited to cover what goes on during the meeting, and attendees themselves tend to remain tight-lipped about what has been said behind the conference’s closed doors. the Epoch Times notes.

Among the topics scheduled for discussion are Trans-Atlantic relations, the Russia–Ukraine war, the U.S. economy, artificial intelligence, depopulation and migration, the “Authoritarian Axis,” and the geopolitics of energy and critical minerals.

There is limited other information about the event as the meetings are held under the “Chatham House Rule,“ named after the international affairs think tank in London, which states: ”When a meeting, or part thereof, is held under the Chatham House Rule, participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s), nor that of any other participant, may be revealed.”

The organizers say that this privacy allows participants to take part as individuals rather than in their official capacities, meaning they are not bound by any office they may hold or previous publicly stated positions on the issues for discussion.

Notable American participants include Stacey Abrams, CEO of Sage Works Production; Anne Applebaum, staff writer at The Atlantic; Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup; Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft; and Peter Thiel, President of Thiel Capital. Other prominent Americans include Jack Clark of Anthropic, Alex Karp of Palantir, Eric Schmidt of Relativity Space, and Lawrence Summers of Harvard, alongside national security figures like Christopher Donahue, Commander of US Army Europe and Africa, and Samuel Paparo, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command. Political and corporate media voices such as Jason Smith, Member of Congress, and Fareed Zakaria, host of Fareed Zakaria GPS, round out the roster.

Below is the complete list of participants:

Abrams, Stacey (USA), CEO, Sage Works Production

Albuquerque, Maria Luís (INT), European Commissioner Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union

Alcázar Benjumea, Diego del (ESP), CEO, IE University

Alverà, Marco (ITA), Co-Founder, zhero.net; CEO TES

Andersson, Magdalena (SWE), Leader, Social Democratic Party

Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic

Attal, Gabriel (FRA), Former Prime Minister

Auchincloss, Murray (CAN), CEO, BP plc

Baker, James H. (USA), Former Director, Office of Net Assessment, Department of Defense

Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chair and CEO, Temaris & Associés SAS

Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chair International Advisors, Goldman Sachs International

Baudson, Valérie (FRA), CEO, Amundi SA

Beleza, Leonor (PRT), President, Champalimaud Foundation

Birol, Fatih (INT), Executive Director, International Energy Agency

Botín, Ana (ESP), Group Executive Chair, Banco Santander SA

Bourla, Albert (USA), Chair and CEO, Pfizer Inc.

Brende, Børge (NOR), President, World Economic Forum

Brunner, Magnus (INT), European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration

Brzoska, Rafal (POL), CEO, InPost SA

Busch, Ebba (SWE), Minister for Energy, Business and Industry

Caine, Patrice (FRA), Chair & CEO, Thales Group

Calviño, Nadia (INT), President, European Investment Bank

Castries, Henri de (FRA), President, Institut Montaigne

Chambers, Jack (IRL), Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Reform and Digitalisation

Champagne, François-Philippe (CAN), Minister of Finance and National Revenue

Clark, Jack (USA), Co-Founder & Head of Policy, Anthropic PBC

Crawford, Kate (USA), Professor and Senior Principal Researcher, USC and Microsoft Research

Donahue, Christopher (USA), Commander, US Army Europe and Africa

Donohoe, Paschal (INT), President, Eurogroup; Minister of Finance

Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chair and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Eberstadt, Nicholas N. (USA), Henry Wendt Scholar in Political Economy, AEI

Ek, Daniel (SWE), CEO, Spotify SA

Ekholm, Börje (SWE), CEO, Ericsson Group

Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA

Feltri, Stefano (ITA), Journalist

Fentener van Vlissingen, Annemiek (NLD), Chair, SHV Holdings NV

Fraser, Jane (USA), CEO, Citigroup

Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Friedman, Thomas L. (USA), Foreign Affairs Columnist, The New York Times

Gabuev, Alexander (INT), Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Hammer, Kristina (AUT), President, Salzburg Festival

Harrington, Kevin (USA), Senior Director for Strategic Planning, NSC

Hassabis, Demis (GBR), Co-Founder and CEO, Google DeepMind

Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation

Heinrichs, Rebeccah (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Heraty, Anne (IRL), Chair, Sherry Fitzgerald ana IBEC

Herlin, Jussi (FIN), Vice Chair, KONE Corporation

Hernández de Cos, Pablo (ESP), General Manager Elect, Bank for International Settlements

Hobson, Mellody (USA), Co-CEO and President, Ariel Investments LLC

Hoekstra, Wopke (INT), European Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth

Hunt, Jeremy (GBR), Member of Parliament

Isla, Pablo (ESP), Vice-Chair, Nestlé SA

Johansson, Micael (SWE), President and CEO, Saab AB

Jonsson, Conni (SWE), Founder and Chair, EQT Group

Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.

Klingbeil, Lars (DEU), Vice-Chancellor; Minister of Finance

Klöckner, Julia (DEU), President Bundestag

Kostrzewa, Wojciech (POL), President, Polish Business Roundtable

Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Kratsios, Michael (USA), Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chair, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Kudelski, André (CHE), Chair and CEO, Kudelski Group SA

Kuleba, Dmytro (UKR), Adjunct Professor, Sciences Po

Leeuwen, Geoffrey van (INT), Director Private Office of the Secretary General, NATO

Lemierre, Jean (FRA), Chair, BNP Paribas

Letta, Enrico (ITA), Dean, IE School of Politics, Economics & Global Affairs

Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chair, dsm-firmenich AG

Lighthizer, Robert (USA), Chair, Center for American Trade

Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chair, IFRS Foundation Trustees

Lundstedt, Martin (SWE), CEO, Volvo Group

Marin, Sanna (FIN), Strategic Counsellor, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

McGrath, Michael (INT), European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law

Mensch, Arthur (FRA), Co-Founder and CEO, Mistral AI

Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Mitsotakis, Kyriakos (GRC), Prime Minister

Monti, Mario (ITA), Senator for life

Moore, Richard (GBR), Chief, Secret Intelligence Service

Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft Corporation

Netherlands, H.M. the King of the (NLD),

O'Leary, Michael (IRL), Group CEO, Ryanair Group

Ollongren, Kajsa (NLD), Fellow, Chatham House; Senior Fellow, GLOBSEC

Özyeğin, Murat (TUR), Chair, Fiba Group

Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), Chair, TITAN S.A.

Paparo, Samuel (USA), Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command

Philippe, Édouard (FRA), Mayor, Le Havre

Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chair and CEO, TotalEnergies SE

Prokopenko, Alexandra (INT), Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, Financial Times

Rappard, Rolly van (NLD), Co-Founder and Chair, CVC Capital Partners

Reiche, Katherina (DEU), Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy

Ringstad Vartdal, Birgitte (NOR), CEO, Statkraft AS

Roche, Nicolas (FRA), Secretary General, General Secretariat for Defence and National Security

Rutte, Mark (INT), Secretary General, NATO

Salvi, Diogo (PRT), Co-Founder and CEO, TIMWE

Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chair, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.

Scherf, Gundbert (DEU), Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Helsing GmbH

Schimpf, Brian (USA), Co-Founder & CEO, Anduril Industries

Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Executive Chair and CEO, Relativity Space Inc

Schmidt, Wolfgang (DEU), Former Federal Minister for Special Tasks, Head of the Chancellery

Šefčovič, Maroš (INT), European Commissioner Trade and Economic Security; Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency

Sewing, Christian (DEU), CEO, Deutsche Bank AG

Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), Minister of Foreign Affairs

Şimşek, Mehmet (TUR), Minister of Finance

Smith, Jason (USA), Member of Congress

Stoltenberg, Jens (NOR), Minister of Finance

Streeting, Wes (GBR), Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Stubb, Alexander (FIN), President of the Republic

Suleyman, Mustafa (USA), CEO, Microsoft AI

Summers, Lawrence (USA), Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University

Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital LLC

Toulemon, Laurent (FRA), Senior Researcher, INED

Uggla, Robert (DNK), Chair, A.P. Møller-Maersk A/S

Valentini, Valentino (ITA), Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy

Vassy, Luis (FRA), Director, Sciences Po

Verhoeven, Karel (BEL), Editor-in-Chief, De Standaard

Wallenberg, Jacob (SWE), Chair, Investor AB

Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Weder di Mauro, Beatrice (CHE), President, Centre for Economic Policy Research

Weel, David van (NLD), Minister of Justice and Security

Wilmès, Sophie (INT), Vice-President, European Parliament

Zakaria, Fareed (USA), Host, Fareed Zakaria GPS

Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), President, Warner Bros. Discovery International

In 2016, Thiel offered a rare comment to reporters outside of the Bilderberg conference, telling We Are Change reporter Luke Rudkowski that, “Engaging with diverse perspectives is crucial, regardless of differences."

"Our society faces numerous challenges, and we must […] find ways to have open discussions, even if not everything is fully transparent,” the added.

