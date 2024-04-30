George Orwell once said, “Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed: everything else is public relations.”

While the media protects the powerful, ordinary people are doing real journalism on 𝕏.

Here are 30 truth-tellers they don’t want you to follow. 🧵

#1 - Overton (@Overton_news)

This list begins with an underrated gem.

@overton_news is hands down one of the best news accounts on 𝕏.

Think disclose.tv but with more substance. Do yourself a favor and follow them.

#2 – A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc)

One of the most mind-blowing medical writers online.

This medical researcher’s work on cancer, DMSO, vaccine truth, and more is mind-numbingly detailed, well-sourced, and essential reading.

SUBSTACK: midwesterndoctor.com

#3 – Epoch Health (@EpochHealth)

If daily health hacks and cutting-edge medical news are your thing, this account is a must-follow.

The team consistently breaks down new studies, fresh research, and practical health tips, delivered in an easy-to-read thread.

Highly recommend.

#4 – Camus (@Newstart_2024)

Next up is one of the most heavily censored accounts on 𝕏. Camus was in the trenches with me during the COVID era, earning four suspensions for speaking the truth about vaccines.

His clips aren’t just informative. They’ll often blow your mind.

#5 – Maria Zeee (@zeee_media)

Possibly the most censored journalist in all of Australia, Maria fearlessly exposes government corruption and globalist agendas.

She’s a relentless researcher, and I’m proud to say we’ve joined forces to launch a daily broadcast: The Daily Pulse.

#6 – Dr. Lynn Fynn (@Fynnderella1)

This medical doctor saw the COVID scam for what it was before most did. One of the most censored voices on 𝕏—and still going strong.

#7 – Dr. Pierre Kory (@PierreKory)

Dr. Kory is a lifeline for the vaccine-injured and a fierce advocate for medical freedom and truth.

He’s now going deep into some taboo medical topics, making his Substack a must-read.

SUBSTACK

#8 – MAZE (@MazeMoore)

MAZE surgically dismantles political hypocrisy using the elites’ own words against them.

Bernie, AOC, it doesn’t matter. If someone is pushing a different message today than they did yesterday, MAZE will be the first person to expose them.

#9 – Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd)

Master of distilling viral moments from long-form interviews.

His feed delivers essential insights in plain English. One of the sharpest accounts on 𝕏.

#10 – KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat)

Joe Biden and the DNC’s worst nightmare.

Kanekoa unleashes some of the most fearless, hard-hitting investigative reporting on the planet.

Easily one of my absolute favorite accounts to follow.

#11 – Attorney Tom Renz (@RenzTom)

A legal powerhouse of the COVID era. From mRNA in the food supply to exposing RINOs, he’s relentless in the fight for truth.

#12 – Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta)

This rising citizen journalist is gaining traction for good reason.

His updates on RFK Jr. and medical freedom are not only timely, but they’re often expertly laid out in thread format, making it easy to stay informed.

#13 – EndTribalism (@EndTribalism)

This account is on a bold mission—to bridge the divide between opposing political beliefs.

If you’re looking for sharp, thought-provoking video content without the usual partisan spin, this is the one to follow.

A truly fantastic feed.

#14 – Western Lensman (@WesternLensman)

An absolute beast of a videographer—visual storytelling at its finest.

But that’s just one side of his skillset. He also delivers sharp, timely news updates that relentlessly expose the clownshow that is the mainstream media.

#15 – UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat)

One of the most precise video clippers and grounded voices in the citizen journalism space.

This guy is a true asset to the 𝕏 community—and to humanity.

#16 – Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media)

Masters of flipping globalist propaganda on its head—by using their own words against them.

#17 - MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra)

This account is a relentless watchdog, sharp researcher, and humor specialist—all powered by unshakable faith.

I thoroughly enjoy everything he puts out. Great feed. Great clips.

#18 – Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal)

This PhD in biotechnology has rightfully earned the title of “the most canceled scientist.”

He made waves by exposing the COVID PCR test as a scam long before just about anyone else caught on. And his regular updates on 𝕏 are a must-see.

#19 – Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes)

This account is a must-follow for jaw-dropping clips the mainstream desperately wants buried.

I’m consistently impressed by his feed—always sharp, informative, and packed with truth.

#20 – Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack)

Close friend of the late Dr. Zev Zelenko and vocal critic of Fauci, Biden, and the Deep State.

He’s unapologetically honest and always on target.

#21 – Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra)

Delivers timely, hard-hitting updates on everything newsworthy, especially topics like child trafficking that most are too afraid to touch.

#22 – Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (@MDBreathe)

A board-certified physician on a mission to get the COVID shots pulled from the market.

She’s treated over 6,000 COVID patients and forced the FDA to retract its defamatory ivermectin posts after she sued them.

#23 – MEP Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP)

A fearless German MEP and one of the bravest truth-tellers in politics today.

Her viral takedown of Justin Trudeau was nothing short of legendary.

#24 – Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch)

Steve is a data powerhouse and a relentless force in exposing the COVID shots as the most dangerous “vaccine” in history.

He also skyrocketed my Telegram following when I was first banned on Twitter. I’ll never forget that, Steve.

#25 – Jimmy Dore (@Jimmy_Dore)

Jimmy is a legendary newscaster, delivering the stories you need to hear without the corporate media filter.

He’s a master at exposing lies and calling out powerful interests while doing it in the most entertaining way possible.

#26 – Liz Churchill (@Liz_churchill10)

This so-called “conspiracy theorist” regularly drops updates that leave today’s politicians absolutely embarrassed.

A great news feed with just the right dose of attitude and humor.

#27 – Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek)

Jan is a senior editor at @EpochTimes and one of the most professional, sharp, and diligent journalists in media today.

Whenever he drops a new interview, you know he came fully prepared for it and asked all the right questions.

#28 – Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17)

This is your go-to account for daily morale boosts and timely video content.

Don’t let the cartoon frog fool you. This news account delivers real substance and breaks down complex subjects with precision.

#29 – Tarabull (@TaraBull808)

Tara consistently posts viral content that highlights the absurdities of modern culture today.

She’s also unafraid to dive headfirst into politics, regularly dropping timely news updates that hit hard.

#30 – American Papa Bear (@AmericaPapaBear)

Last but not least is everyone’s favorite viral news poster and legendary reply guy who never fails to brighten your day.

Whenever he drops a comment, it hits the mark—and he’s a powerful ally in the fight for humanity.

BONUS - The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox)

A little bit about me: I spent over a decade working as a licensed healthcare professional. But when the Biden administration rolled out its vaccine mandates, I couldn’t stay silent. My conscience simply wouldn’t let me.

That’s when I started this page.

Since then, I’ve shared thousands of clips featuring doctors and scientists who were brave enough to question the official COVID narrative. Along the way, we’ve reached billions of views and helped millions of people see the side of the story the government didn’t want out.

These days, I’m going even deeper—breaking down interviews with dissenting experts and revisiting forgotten science to uncover what you haven’t been told about cancer, cholesterol, fasting, sunlight, and more.

If you’re looking for clear, honest information without corporate spin, you’re in the right place. Follow me for straight-to-the-point clips and threads that challenge the narrative—featuring credible experts you rarely hear from in the mainstream.

Follow on 𝕏: @VigilantFox

Telegram: t.me/VigilantFox

Rumble: rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

Email List: vigilantfox.com

Who’s your favorite truth-teller that I missed? Let me know in the comments below, and I’ll consider adding them to the next list

