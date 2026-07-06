This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paris Apodaca

New Jersey authorities recently moved an 18-year-old into adult court months after he boasted on YouTube about the attention he received after allegedly running over two teenage girls.

Vincent Battiloro allegedly fatally hit two 17-year-old girls riding electric bikes with his Jeep on Sept. 29, 2025 in Cranford, New Jersey. Later the next day, Battiloro bragged about the newfound “engagement” on his gaming livestream, WFIN said.

“The more you guys engage in the chat, the more you give me engagement and I get paid for YouTube. Just letting you all know. That’s fine. Y’all are just giving me engagement, that’s fine,” Battiloro said on stream according to WFIN.

“I’m not doing S— until people stop messaging negativity,” the alleged murderer concluded.

Battiloro’s attorneys did not immediately respond the the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

When asked about the waiver motion to move to adult court, Brent Bramnick, attorney for one of the victims’ families told the DCNF, that the family is “very pleased” about the decision.

“The penalties are far more serious and grave than they could ever give out in the family division in a juvenile setting,” Bramnick said. “As a former prosecutor myself, it’s absolutely appropriate that this matter was brought to the adult division based upon all the factors that are involved in these kind of decisions.”

The DCNF asked about what factors that differentiate juvenile and adult court.

“A probable cause standard of the certain age, and certain proofs,” Bramnick said. “The biggest is the criminal consequences in the exposure now, a potential situation of 30 to life in an adult setting versus in juvenile settings.”

“Most importantly, for the public, is that it’s an open courtroom, that the press and people can come see, and had this been, the nature of juvenile matters in New Jersey are so confidential, rightfully so, the public doesn’t know what’s going on,” the attorney added. “That’s a big deal for everyone, including the family, to have a little bit more sunlight on this to be able to see what is going on and as it’s happening. Now it’s sill kind of a beginning because the state still has to now go through the grand jury process.”

“The family knows that as well, that we are still in the beginning. Which is hard but they want justice to be served. This is going to be a long road,” Bramnick added.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share