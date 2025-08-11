This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

In rural South Texas, prosecutors have brought forward one of the most significant vote-harvesting cases in recent state history.

On May 1, 2025, a Frio County grand jury indicted six people, including multiple public officials, on felony election-fraud charges. The indictments, secured after a two-year investigation led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, expose an organized ballot-harvesting operation that allegedly influenced multiple local races in a heavily Democrat region.

Among those charged were Frio County Judge Rochelle Camacho, who faces three counts of vote harvesting; former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura, charged with tampering with physical evidence; Pearsall City Council members Ramiro Trevino and Racheal Garza; Pearsall ISD Trustee Adriann Ramirez, who is Camacho’s sister; and Rosa Rodriguez, identified as an alleged ballot harvester.

State investigators say the scheme targeted elderly residents and those voting by mail, with ballots collected in violation of Texas election law. Under Texas’s 2021 election-integrity reforms, compensated ballot collection carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The arrests did not occur in isolation. In August 2024, Paxton’s Criminal Investigations Division executed search warrants in Frio, Bexar, and Atascosa counties, seizing evidence connected to what the Attorney General’s office described as an “illegal ballot-harvesting ring.”

The warrants were the culmination of years of complaints from local residents who claimed political operatives were systematically collecting and manipulating mail-in ballots. Investigators believe the operation was linked to a political network that benefited multiple Democrat candidates in local races.

The investigation expanded in mid-2025. On June 30, 2025, a second grand jury returned indictments against nine additional individuals, bringing the total number of defendants to fifteen. Among the newly charged was former Texas House candidate Cecilia Castellano, a Democrat, as well as former Bexar County Democrat Party Chair Juan Manuel Medina.

Other defendants include current and former city officials, school board members, and county commissioners across Frio County. The charges range from vote harvesting to tampering with government records, all tied to the same alleged coordinated ballot-collection network.

Court filings reviewed in the case describe how vote harvesters allegedly approached voters, particularly the elderly, under the pretext of offering assistance, then took possession of ballots before they were mailed.

In some instances, investigators say, those involved exchanged cash or electronic payments via apps like Cash App to secure ballots or voter information. Under Texas law, offering or accepting compensation for ballot collection is a third-degree felony.

Despite the scale of the operation and the number of public officials implicated, national Democrats and prominent state-level Democrats have been almost entirely silent.

For years, Democrats have claimed that voter fraud in Texas is virtually nonexistent. Yet here, in a single rural county, a two-year probe has resulted in fifteen criminal indictments, including against a sitting county judge, multiple city council members, and school district officials.

Texas law treats chain-of-custody breaches, compensated ballot collection, and tampering with election records as serious offenses for a reason. Mail-in ballots are especially vulnerable to exploitation when voter identities, ballot custody, and submission procedures are not strictly protected.

The Frio County case demonstrates how easily those protections can be circumvented when officials themselves are involved in breaking the law.

Election integrity is not a partisan issue, but the refusal of Democrats to address this case underscores a broader double standard. When allegations involve Republicans, Democrats demand full investigations, resignations, and sweeping reforms. When the accused are Democrats—especially in regions critical to their electoral strategy—silence prevails.

