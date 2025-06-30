$14.6 billion.

It was the single biggest healthcare fraud bust in Department of Justice history.

Trump’s administration is actually fighting back against the criminals who loot our system and steal your tax dollars.

And you won’t believe who the DOJ says is behind it all—they're not even from the America.

It was a bombshell that came out of left field.

Both Trump and Kennedy had promised to tackle the waste, fraud and abuse in healthcare, today they were delivering on that promise.

This morning, The Justice Department announced the LARGEST healthcare fraud takedown in its history, a sweeping operation that officials say marks a new era in fighting corruption in America’s healthcare system.

At the heart of this unprecedented crackdown is $14.6 billion in alleged fraudulent claims—a staggering figure that pinpoints just how vulnerable taxpayer-funded programs like Medicare and Medicaid have become.

Matthew Galeotti, chief of the DOJ’s criminal division, described the moment as a turning point.

“Thank you all for joining us today as we announce the largest coordinated healthcare fraud takedown in the history of the Department of Justice,” he said, calling it “a decisive moment in our fight to protect American taxpayers from fraudsters and to defend the integrity of America's healthcare system.”

The charges span 324 defendants across the country, accused of orchestrating elaborate schemes to siphon billions in false claims.

Galeotti laid out the sheer scope of the operation:

“We are announcing, today, charges against 324 defendants for their alleged participation in healthcare fraud schemes, involving approximately $14.6 billion in false claims submitted to Medicare, Medicaid and other healthcare programs.”

This is where it gets even wilder.

The DOJ says these aren’t just small-time scams.

They've been tracking transnational criminal organizations exploiting the American healthcare system on a massive scale.

Russian and Pakistani fraudsters were among those accused of literally siphoning money from American taxpayers. Galeotti laid out the alarming details.

“We are seeing a disturbing trend of transnational criminal organizations engaging in increasingly sophisticated and complex criminal schemes that defraud the American healthcare system.”

“As part of this takedown, we've identified and charged defendants operating from Russia, Eastern Europe, Pakistan, and other foreign countries.”

“These individuals have infiltrated our healthcare system to steal American taxpayer dollars.”

One scheme was particularly audacious.

“We dismantled a scheme involving a sophisticated operation run from Russia and Eastern Europe that strategically bought dozens of medical supply companies in the United States and submitted more than $10 billion in fraudulent healthcare claims to Medicare.”

It was more than just money lost—it was personal. Galeotti revealed the chilling human cost.

“To make matters worse, these perpetrators used the stolen identities of more than 1 million Americans, spanning all 50 states, to perpetrate this scheme and submit these false claims.”

He closed with some relief for taxpayers.

“But I'm pleased to report that federal agents intercepted and arrested key members of that organization at U.S. airports and the US-Mexico border, cutting off their intended escape routes.”

As the DOJ cracks down, Dr. Oz says the real change is in how they're fighting fraud: stopping the scams before the money is even gone.

He called it a paradigm shift.

“What we're doing today is changing the paradigm,” he explained.

“Not just going after bad guys and putting them behind bars, but actually getting ahead of these schemes, so the money never leaves our bank account.”

He warned that once the money is stolen, it’s practically impossible to get back.

“Because by the time we find out that these criminals have stolen and the money has left the building, it's already offshore, somewhere in some foreign country's vaults where foreign leaders are rejoicing in the fact they took advantage of the American people.”

That’s why, he said, this approach is so aggressive.

“That's why we use the word CRUSHING fraud, waste, and abuse.”

He made it clear this isn't an old-fashioned fight.

“Because this is not just a nice thing to do in an accounting sense, picking up what we can claw back. It doesn't happen that easily.” “This is a modern era. There are modern tools being used to attack us, and we need even more modern ways, including AI, to take them down.”

Dr. Oz also made a direct appeal to Americans, calling on them to be part of the solution. He asked ordinary people to help expose fraudsters by becoming whistleblowers.

“We need your help. That's my big plea. We need your help, the American people.”

He highlighted just how much this effort depends on everyday citizens.

“Why? Over half of the whistleblower tips that we get are for healthcare fraud and over half of the fraud against our government is in healthcare.”

“So we need your help; both to protect your own important information—don't give it away because con artists come to your door and try to get it—but give us tips.”

He reiterated that patriotic Americans are critical allies in the fight.

“It only happens in health care because we know we have allies, the American people.”

He even left viewers with the number to call.

“Write this down, 1-800-HHS-TIPS.”

Finally, Dr. Oz shined a light on the even bigger problem lurking behind fraud: outright abuse and waste in the healthcare system.

“And I'll leave you with one last thought,” he said.

“In addition to the massive fraud, especially from foreign entities trying to invade America using their financial tools and criminal mindsets, we also have 25% of all of our money being spent probably subject to abuse.”

He clarified the difference.

“And that's not fraud. This is abuse and waste. Money not being used wisely.”

To tackle this, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are rolling out a new model.

“We just launched a new model called ‘Wiser’ with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation—that is looking at ways for us to identify inappropriate use of services, services that are wasteful and should not be offered to the American people because they could hurt them.”

For Dr. Oz, this isn’t just about money. It’s also about keeping Americans safe.

“They're not providing value for these wonderful Americans whose health is being taken advantage of to generate higher revenue for providers.”

He closed with a promise that the fight isn’t stopping here.

“We're not going to tolerate it anymore, and we're going to use data analytics, real-time monitoring—and unhesitating and unwavering pursuit of the law to make sure this happens.”

This story was also made possible with the help of Overton —I couldn’t have done it without him.

If you’d also like to support his growing network, consider subscribing for the month or the year. Your support helps him expand his team and cover more stories like this one.

We both truly appreciate your support!