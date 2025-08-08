The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Did you know the DPT shot injured so many children that Big Pharma threatened to stop making vaccines?

That’s how you lost the right to sue them.

Japan had the same problem.

But instead of protecting Pharma, they delayed the DPT shot until age 2, and what happened next was so profound, it was impossible to ignore.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the sources and details, read the

below.

Unmasking one of the greatest tragedies in medicine… Read More .

First up: The dark history of vaccines.

Vaccines were tested covertly on over 2,000 vulnerable children in Irish care homes in the 1930s, leaving many in unmarked graves.

Many others suffered illness and other side effects.

This practice was completely hidden from the public.

Fast forward to the 1960s and 70s. Irish care homes were still experimenting on children. DPT was tested on vulnerable kids including babies and handicapped children.

Also in the 1970s, hot lots of the DPT vaccine caused clusters of infant deaths.

Shockingly, the manufacturer didn’t fix the vaccine—they just spread future batches nationwide to avoid detection of lethal clusters.

They brushed the deaths off as “crib deaths” before introducing the term “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome”.

Absolutely disgusting.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. The full story will shock you.

Unmasking one of the greatest tragedies in medicine… Read More .

Doctors noticed a disturbing pattern and some spoke out.

SIDS peaks precisely at 2, 4, and 6 months. It must mean something, right?

It turns out, that’s exactly when babies receive vaccines.

Dr. James Howenstine found SIDS soared alongside the number of vaccines given.

The medical establishment? Ignored the clear red flag and continues to push infant vaccinations to this day.

Dr. Robert Mendelsohn openly accused vaccines of causing thousands of infant deaths annually.

And he wasn’t alone. Multiple doctors pointed directly to the pertussis (DPT) vaccine as the villain behind SIDS (but other vaccines carry the same risk, too).

Their warnings were buried and ridiculed.

In 1957, hero doctor Archie Kalokerinos saved countless lives of children. He requested to be stationed in an area that had a high infant mortality rate. Despite many diseases being rampant there, mothers and their “uncivilized” habits were blamed.

Archie solved the problem by giving IV vitamin C or zinc because the children were suffering from severe nutritional deficiencies.

The infant death rate then rose to a shocking high of 50% following an infant vaccination campaign. By giving infants IV vitamin C when they had reactions to the vaccine, Archie lowered the rate and saved lives.

He discovered that vaccines deplete vitamin C, causing fatal reactions.

Imagine if parents knew the truth hidden behind so-called "safe" vaccines.

Unmasking one of the greatest tragedies in medicine… Read More .

Back to DPT…

When Japan moved the DPT vaccine from 3-5 months of age to 24 months, there was an 85-90% drop in DPT brain damage and SIDS as well as a 60% drop in the infant mortality rate.

Despite clear evidence like this, the U.S. still vaccinates infants at their most vulnerable stage.

That really speaks for itself.

In the 1980s, media coverage of vaccine injuries was actually a thing because the media wasn’t yet bought out by Big Pharma.

This 1982 NBC report focused on the DPT vaccine.

Parents of children injured by the same vaccine watched the report, were connected to each other by NBC itself, and formed one of the first vaccine safety groups—”Dissatisfied Parents Together”.

The report eventually led to the groundbreaking book "DPT: A Shot in the Dark."

It revealed documented deaths linked directly to vaccines dating back to 1933—including rare identical twin deaths just 24 hours after vaccination.

Secret internal reports showed vaccine makers knew their products failed safety tests.

An FDA official said “the pertussis vaccine has one of the highest failure rates of all products submitted to the Bureau of Biologics for testing and release,” even admitting that 15-20% of pertussis vaccine batches failed FDA tests—yet they still reached children!

In the late 1970s, Tennessee experienced a deadly cluster. Eleven infants died within 8 days of receiving a DPT vaccine. Nine of them were vaccinated with the exact same lot. Five even died within 14 hours of vaccination.

At the time, it was said that there was only a 3% chance that this could happen. More recent estimates put the probability between 0.2 and 0.5%

The CDC quietly admitted they couldn't rule out the vaccine's role. Yet they refused to warn parents or recall dangerous batches!

When parents and researchers exposed the DPT vaccine, the pharmaceutical industry responded—not by improving safety—but by lobbying Congress for blanket legal immunity.

Even today, manufacturers face zero liability for vaccine injuries and deaths.

If their products are so safe and effective, why block liability?

The vaccine industry tried to bury these findings—but

is bringing them to light.

Unmasking one of the greatest tragedies in medicine… Read More .

Confidential data from vaccine maker GSK reveals a bombshell. 90% of infant vaccine-linked deaths occurred within 10 days of vaccination.

Another GSK report shows almost 52.5% of vaccine-linked deaths occurred within 3 days of vaccination, 82.2% within seven days, and 97.9% within ten days.

Sounds like an association to me.

COVID lockdowns offered unexpected proof.

Fewer infant vaccine visits led directly to fewer infant deaths, especially from SIDS.

Florida alone saw a nearly 9% drop in infant mortality as vaccinations declined—showing clear causation.

Tragically, and despite mountains of evidence, vaccine-linked deaths continue today.

Recently, premature twins from Idaho received five vaccines simultaneously. They had immediate reactions but were sent home with Tylenol. Days later, both infants were found dead.

Yet no official investigation into vaccine-related causes took place.

When autopsies are performed on SIDS cases, they frequently reveal microstrokes, brainstem hemorrhages, and severe inflammation—exactly matching the known toxic effects of vaccines.

More often than not, these very clear indicators of vaccine harms are routinely ignored.

New research reveals vaccines can cause blood cell clumping, triggering microstrokes in the brainstem—the control center for automatic breathing.

This explains quite well why infants suddenly stop breathing during sleep following vaccination.

But is anyone paying attention?

The "Back to Sleep" campaign most parents are now familiar with, has claimed to reduce SIDS.

The real data suggests it merely masked vaccine-related deaths by reclassifying them.

Vaccine uptake declined during COVID and SIDS dropped dramatically—confirming vaccines, not sleep position, are the critical factor.

If someone you know is a new parent or planning to have children, please forward them this information.

By educating people about the real risk of SIDS, we can save lives.

Unmasking one of the greatest tragedies in medicine… Read More .

It’s pretty simple…

Decades of evidence suggest vaccines—especially DPT shots—are directly causing SIDS through microstrokes, immune damage, and nutrient depletion.

The evidence is absolutely undeniable.

It’s time to protect our children and demand answers.

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The Most Powerful Lung Treatment You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

What They Don’t Tell You About C-Sections

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about. If you want a daily newsfeed in alignment with our ...”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)