This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Faith Miller

Even with the Trump administration working to Make America Healthy Again, highly processed, unhealthy foods remain common in many pantries across the United States.

Processed foods are those which have been altered from their original state. This includes washing, packaging, cooking, pasteurizing, heating or chopping.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., released a Dietary Guideline for Americans for 2025 through 2030 which looked to encourage prioritizing “high-quality protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains – and avoiding highly processed foods and refined carbohydrates,” according to a 2025 HHS press release.

Ultra-processed foods have “one or more ingredients that wouldn’t be found in a kitchen,” such as chemical-based preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup, according to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Ultra-processed foods also use processing techniques that often “leave the final products bearing almost no resemblance to the original ingredients.”

“Ultra-processed foods are driving our chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy said in his department’s press release. “We must act boldly to eliminate the root causes of chronic illness and improve the health of our food supply. Defining ultra-processed foods with a clear, uniform standard will empower us even more to Make America Healthy Again.”

Food labeled “natural” has no regulated meaning and could include artificial ingredients, GMOs, and pesticides, according to Moms Across America, a nonprofit educating Americans on health.

Here are 10 processed foods to exercise caution around.

Twinkies

America’s classic packaged dessert is probably just as bad for you as you imagine. With a 65-day shelf life, Twinkies use synthetic chemicals and chemically altered products to replace butter, fat, and eggs, according to How Stuff Works. Alongside these chemicals, Twinkies have zero grams of fiber – which helps slow the digestion process and keeps blood sugar levels stable – but they do have 31 grams of added sugar per serving, according to Eat This, Not That.

Soft Drinks

Soft drinks have extremely high levels of sugar and no fiber or protein to slow that absorption. One 12-ounce can of Sprite has 38 grams of added sugar. Sugar-sweetened beverages can cause blood sugar spikes which lead to increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers, Dr. Walter Willett, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told USA Today.

Ultra Processed Meats

The saturated fat found in some processed meats can lead to a “buildup of plaque in arteries around the body,” which can lead to heart issues, according to the Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine. Some lunch meats, jerky and hotdogs have cancer-causing compounds in them. These compounds can damage the DNA in the cells which line the colon, “which can lead to the development of cancer cells and over time the growth of large tumors.”

Fast Food

The top 20 fast food brands sell food which contains “alarming glyphosate residues,” a study conducted by Moms Across America and Health Research Institute found. Glyphosate is an industrial farming herbicide which impacts gut health and mood and can cause damage to the liver and nervous systems. The highest levels of this harmful herbicide were found in samples from Panera Bread and Arby’s.

Frosted Pop-Tarts

This packaged breakfast pastry packs in sugar with some Pop-Tart flavors containing 30 grams per serving. High levels of sugar can lead to heart disease and type 2 diabetes because high blood sugar can lead to high blood pressure, according to Nathanial Johnson, assistant professor of Nutrition & Dietetics at University of North Dakota.

Cereal

Many breakfast cereals contain large amounts of added sugar – often making up about 30% of its weight, according to Nathanial Johnson. One serving of sugary cereals can have more than 14 grams of sugar. These high levels of sugar can lead to heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

French Fries

Fried foods are high in calories, damage gut health, and cause inflammation in the body, according to Cleveland Clinic Health Essentials. Since oil is calorically dense, this means food that is fried in it, absorbs extra calories. Fried foods also have fats which increase the risk of heart disease.

Specialty Coffee Drinks

A classic vanilla latte can have over 20 grams of added sugar in it – one serving of a classic vanilla coffee syrup produced by Torani has 20 grams of added sugar in it alone. Many coffee shops will add extra sweeteners beyond just syrup to a specialty coffee drink.

Donuts

Donuts are high in sugar and calories, and often contain synthetic flavors and preservatives, Everyday Health reports. A vanilla long john donut from Dunkin’ Donuts contains 16 grams of added sugar. High sugar intake can increase chances of heart disease and cancer.

Potato Chips

The hot oil in which chips are fried adds calories to the snack, according to the National Library of Medicine. This deep-fried snack also contains a high sodium content. These factors can lead to heart disease and diabetes.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

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