The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

Yah right. Remember when all those people were going to move to Canada?

In other news, we don't want New Yorkers in our states. Might be time for Snake Plissken.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Catherine Harris's avatar
Catherine Harris
3h

I don’t know what they were waiting for! It’s already a shit hole. I would never go back to New York. And good luck trying to sell a property if he wins. They’re just screwed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture